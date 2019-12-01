Printer Toner Cartridge Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

Printer Toner Cartridge Market Manufactures:

P

Brother

SAMSUNG

EPSON

FujiXerox

German Imaging Technologies

Canon

Panasonic

RICOH

CIG

Lexmark

DELI

PrintRite

Printer Toner Cartridge Market Types:

Genuine or OEM

Compatible

Remanufactured Printer Toner Cartridge Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Office Use

Others Scope of Reports:

Printer Toner Cartridge is the consumable component of a laser printer. Toner cartridges contain toner powder, a fine, dry mixture of plastic particles, carbon, and black or other coloring agents that make the actual image on the paper. The types of printer toner cartridge mainly include genuine or OEM, compatible and remanufactured.

The printer toner cartridge is relatively concentrated in Middle East and Africa, the sales revenue of top thirteen manufacturers account about 70% of the total revenue in Middle East and Africa. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

The worldwide market for Printer Toner Cartridge is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.