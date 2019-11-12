Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Product Category, Application and Specification, Sales Area and Its Competitors

This analysis report summaries Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

The prismatic lithium cellâs key advantages lie in its thin profile, lightness and effective use of space.

Major companies which drives the Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive industry are

Hitachi

Samsung

LG

Huizhou BYD Electronic

CATL

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)

Lithium Titanate (Li4Ti5O12)

Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive Market Segments by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The worldwide market for Prismatic Lithium Batteries in Automotive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.