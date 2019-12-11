Private Tutoring Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

The "Private Tutoring Market" Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc.

Private Tutoring market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7%% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Private Tutoring market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The analysis of private tutoring market in the US considers sales from online learning and blended learning method segments. In 2018, the online learning segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of flexible one-to-one tutoring services online will play a significant role in the online learning segment to maintain its market position. Also, our private tutoring market in the US report looks at factors such as the growing emphasis on STEM education, rising popularity of personalized learning, and cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring programs. However, availability of open-source material, growing threat of data security and constraints related to digitization of educational content may hamper the growth of the private tutoring market in the US over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Private Tutoring:

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Growing Stars

Inc.

Huntington Learning Centers

Inc.

John Wiley & Sons

Inc.

MindLaunch Coaching

Pearson Plc

Sylvan Learning LLC

Varsity Tutors LLC

Wyzant Inc.

The report contains detailed information about the following points:

This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc. Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report. The development of the industry is assessed with information on the current status of the industry in various regions.

Market Dynamics:

Cost benefits and flexibility of online private tutoring programsThe growing demand for customized learning has led to an increase in the popularity of digitization of educational services and course content. This is encouraging various vendors in the US to offer online tutoring services. This kind of service eliminates the overhead costs associated with amenities such as classrooms, equipment, and related facilities. Online tutoring services not only provide convenience and flexibility but also involve a low ownership cost for vendors. The growing popularity of online private tutoring programs will lead to the expansion of the private tutoring market in the US at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Key Table Points Covered in Private Tutoring Market Report:

Global Private Tutoring Market Research Report 2019

Global Private Tutoring Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)

Global Private Tutoring Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Private Tutoring

Private Tutoring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Following are the Questions covers in Private Tutoring Market report:

What will the market development rate of Private Tutoring advertise in 2023?

Which are the most dynamic organizations with portfolios and ongoing improvement inside Private Tutoring industry till 2023?

What are the key elements driving the worldwide Private Tutoring to advertise?

What are the numerous R&D elements and information bits of knowledge to chargeable for a rising piece of the overall industry?

Who are the key producers in Private Tutoring advertise space?

What are the market openings highlight hazard and market review of the Private Tutoring Market?

What are future speculation openings in the in Private Tutoring scene dissecting value patterns?

What are deals, income, and value examination by sorts and uses of Private Tutoring Market?

What are the primary issues that will affect development, including future income projections?

What are deals, income, and value examination by districts of Private Tutoring industry?

What are the advertise openings and potential dangers related to Private Tutoring by investigating patterns?

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the private tutoring market in the US is fragmented. Technavioâs robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private tutoring manufacturers, that include Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Learning Centers Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., MindLaunch Coaching, Pearson Plc, Sylvan Learning LLC, Varsity Tutors LLC, and Wyzant Inc. Also, the private tutoring market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Private Tutoring market.

Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

Sections 4. MARKET SIZING

Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Sections 10. Private Tutoring Market Dynamics.

Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS

Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS

Sections 15. APPENDIX

