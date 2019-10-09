Probe Card Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

Global “Probe Card Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Probe Card industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Probe Card market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Probe Card market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Probe Card Market Dominating Key Players:

FormFactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

About Probe Card: A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card Probe Card Market Applications:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar