 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Probe Card Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Probe Card

GlobalProbe Card Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Probe Card Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Probe Card Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813445   

Probe Card Market Manufactures:

  • FormFactor
  • Micronics Japan (MJC)
  • Technoprobe S.p.A.
  • Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
  • MPI Corporation
  • SV Probe
  • Microfriend
  • Korea Instrument
  • Feinmetall
  • Synergie Cad Probe
  • Advantest
  • Will Technology
  • TSE
  • TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

    Probe Card Market Types:

  • Cantilever Probe Card
  • Vertical Probe Card
  • MEMS Probe Card

    Probe Card Market Applications:

  • Foundry & Logic
  • DRAM
  • Flash
  • Parametric
  • Others (RF/MMW/Radar
  • etc.)

    Scope of Reports:

  • Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.
  • United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017.
  • In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.
  • Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Probe Card in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813445

    The objectives of Probe Card Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Probe Card Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Probe Card manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Probe Card market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 116

    Purchase This Report (Price 3480 USD for single user license): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813445  

    1 Probe Card Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Probe Card by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Probe Card Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Probe Card Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Probe Card Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Probe Card Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Probe Card Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Probe Card Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Probe Card Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Probe Card Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

     

    Our other Reports:

    Global Silver Ore Market Report 2019 – Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Latanoprost Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

    Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Research Report: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2023 Forecast

    Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Research Report includes Size, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.