Probe Card Market 2019 includes Players/Suppliers, Type, Product Category, Application and Specification

Global "Probe Card Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024

Probe Card Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Probe Card Market Manufactures:

FormFactor

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Probe Card Market Types:

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card Probe Card Market Applications:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar

etc.) Scope of Reports:

Demand for probe cards should grow consistently due to the need of high-end assembly for applications such as network/communication equipment, smartphone chips, high-end GPUs, CMOS and wearable device memory, and demands for SiP assembly for fingerprint recognition by Apple and non-Apple manufacturers. IC assembly and testing companies should be the ones to benefit from this development, for they are most directly related to the use of probe cards.

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Probe Card market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Probe Card in 2017.

In the industry, FormFactor profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Micronics Japan (MJC) and Technoprobe S.p.A. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 23.84%, 14.20% and 9.33% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Probe Card, including Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card and MEMS Probe Card. And Vertical Probe Card is the main type for Probe Card, and the Vertical Probe Card reached a sales volume of approximately 48510 K PIN in 2017, with 36.83% of global sales volume. The development of probe cards synchronizes with the development of IC industry. For example, 3D IC, Chip Scale Package (CSP), Flip Chip Package, Multi Chip Module (MCM), KGD (Known Good Die), Cooper Pillar Package, Drawing Chip and high-frequency testing demand are all dependent on various probe card testing technologies.

Probe Card technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Probe Card is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.