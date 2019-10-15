Probiotics Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

Probiotics Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Probiotics market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Probiotics market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products.

Probiotics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Probiotics market are: –

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle and many more Scope of the Report:

Europe is the dominate producer of probiotics, the production is 436.58 MT in 2016, accounting for about 48.19% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 24.53%.

Leading players in probiotics industry are DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics. Chr. Hansen is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 15.99% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 61.11% share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Probiotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements