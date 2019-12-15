Professional Skincare Products Market by Industry Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Professional Skincare Products, as known, is a professional products to protect the skin. According to the effect of professional skincare products, it can be divided into Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection and so on.

LOreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

LVMH

Chanel

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Professional Skincare Products Market Types:

Anti-Aging

Anti-Pigmentation

Anti-Dehydration

Professional Skincare Products Market Applications:

Spas and Salons

Medical Institutions

Retail Stores

Scope of Professional Skincare Products Market Report:

Professional Skincare Products industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 36.35% of the total value of global Professional Skincare Products in 2015. LOreal is the world leading manufacturer in global Professional Skincare Products market with the market share of 5.30% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Professional Skincare Products market managed to increase sales by 3.55% to 9.15 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Professional Skincare Products performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The worldwide market for Professional Skincare Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 10000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

