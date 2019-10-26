Programmatic Ads Market 2019-2025 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

“Programmatic Ads Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Programmatic Ads industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Programmatic Ads market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Programmatic Ads Market:

Programmatic marketing/advertising can be confusing, especially for an outsider or someone new to the channel. However, it is growing significantly and considered to be the future of online advertising. Therefore, it is important to have an understanding, even if brief, of Programmatic Buying, Selling and Advertising.

In 2018, the global Programmatic Ads market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Programmatic Ads status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Ads development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

FACEBOOK BUSINESS

ADWORDS

WORDSTREAM

SIZMEK

MARIN SOFTWARE

DATAXU

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Programmatic RTB

Programmatic Direct

Programmatic Ads Market by Applications:

Marketing and Advertising

Health, Wellness and Fitness

Construction

Others