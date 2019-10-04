Property Management Software Market Modest Situation Among the Top Manufacturers, With Sales, Revenue and Market Share 2024

Scope of Property Management Software Market:

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

The global property management software market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors holding market shares across the globe. Large companies acquire smaller companies to enhance their product portfolio and market share. These deals help established companies acquire advanced technologies to enter new markets.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Over the next five years, projects that Property Management Software will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3330 million by 2023, from US$ 2380 million in 2017.

The Property Management Software report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Yardi Systems

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

Iqware

AppFolio

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software) Segmentation by application:

Household Application

Hospitality and Vacation Rental Application

Commercial Application