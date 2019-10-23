Propolis Market by Application, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2024

Global “Propolis Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Propolis industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837156

About Propolis

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc.

The following Manufactures are included in the Propolis Market report:

Apis Flora

Wax Green

Comvita

MN Propolis

Polenectar

King’s Gel

Evergreen

Ponlee

Uniflora

Manuka Health New Zealand

Zhifengtang

Wang’s

Bricaas

Baihua

Beewords

Zhonghong Biological

Baoshengyuan

Jiangshan Hengliang

Health & Love

Hongfa

Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products Various policies and news are also included in the Propolis Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Propolis are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Propolis industry. Propolis Market Types:

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other Propolis Market Applications:

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry