Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market” report 2020 focuses on the Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether market resulting from previous records. Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market:

Propylene glycol methyl ether (PGME) is a clear, colorless liquid with an ether-like odor. PGME is completely soluble in water, with moderate volatility. used in the chemical, agricultural, automotive, paint, lacquer, and varnish industries. It is predominant use is as a solvent in various manufacturing processes and as a chemical building block for the manufacture of propylene glycol methyl ether acetate (PMA).

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market Covers Following Key Players:

DOW

Shell

Taimax

BASF

Eastman Chemical

KH Chemicals

LyondellBasell

SKC

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market by Types:

Purity ï¼99%

Purity 99-99.5%

Purity ï¼99.5%

Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market by Applications:

Chemical Application

Coating Application

Pesticide Application

Ink Application

Others

Detailed TOC of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Market Size

2.2 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Production by Regions

4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Production by Regions

5 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Production by Type

6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Revenue by Type

6.3 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14763339#TOC

