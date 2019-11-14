 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Prostate Cancer Screening Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Prostate Cancer Screening_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Prostate Cancer Screening Market” by analysing various key segments of this Prostate Cancer Screening market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Prostate Cancer Screening market competitors.

Regions covered in the Prostate Cancer Screening Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Prostate Cancer Screening Market: 

Prostate cancer screening is the screening process used to detect undiagnosed prostate cancer in those without signs or symptoms.The digital rectal examination is one screening tool during which the prostate is assessed manually through the wall of the rectum. The second screening tool is the measurement of prostate-specific antigen in the blood.In 2018, the global Prostate Cancer Screening market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Prostate Cancer Screening Market:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Almac
  • Bayer
  • Beckman Coulter
  • BiomÃ©Rieux
  • Genomic Health
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Mdxhealth
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Rosetta Genomics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Hologic
  • Myriad Genetics

    Prostate Cancer Screening Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Research Labs
  • Cancer Institutes
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

    Prostate Cancer Screening Market by Types:

  • Physical Exam
  • Laboratory Tests
  • Imaging Tests
  • Gleason Score
  • TNM Score
  • Genetic Tests
  • Digital Rectal Exam
  • Biopsy

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.