Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market” by analysing various key segments of this Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs market competitors.

Regions covered in the Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market: 

Adoption of innovative technologies in screening & diagnostic tests is projected to drive growth. The incorporation of multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI) can significantly improve the detection of tumor and also provide confirmation whether there is a need for tissue biopsy. In addition, market players are investing in research for the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of such tumors. For instance, there is a strong pipeline of products such as Tc-99m (Progenics), radium-223 dichloride (Xofigo, Bayer), ODM-201 (Orion and Bayer), which are in their phase 3 studies and are projected to enter the market in the near future. In addition, many generic products are likely to enter the market owing to the expiry of patents of the major existing products during the forecast period. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth.Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Rising awareness of such tumors would primarily drive growth. Governments of various countries in this region are playing a vital role in creating awareness through programs and online portals that provide detailed information regarding screening & diagnosis through PSA blood tests and DRE for male patients over 50 years of age.In 2018, the global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Astella
  • Sanofi
  • Ipsen
  • Bayer
  • AstraZeneca
  • Dendreon

    Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market by Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market by Types:

  • Zytiga
  • Gonax
  • Lupron
  • Zoladex
  • Decapeptyl
  • Eligard
  • Vantas
  • Casodex
  • Others

