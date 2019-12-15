Protein Hydrolysate Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global "Protein Hydrolysate Market" 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market.

About Protein Hydrolysate:

A Protein Hydrolysate is the outcome of an enzymatically-driven process, where the intact protein is cut into smaller peptide fragments or free amino acids. As a result of this, the Protein Hydrolysate can digest faster.

Top Key Players of Protein Hydrolysate Market:

rla Foods Ingredients

Mead Johnson

MERCK

Fonterra

Agropur

Milk Specialties

BD

Tatua

FrieslandCampina

CMS

Hilmar Cheese

Hill Pharma

New Alliance Dye Chem

Major Types covered in the Protein Hydrolysate Market report are:

Plant-derived Protein Hydrolysate

Animal-derived Protein Hydrolysate Major Applications covered in the Protein Hydrolysate Market report are:

Infant Nutrition

Medical Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Cell Nutrition Scope of Protein Hydrolysate Market:

In the last several years, Global market of Protein Hydrolysate developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.88%. In 2015, Global Revenue of Protein Hydrolysate is nearly 2409.41 M USD; the actual production is about 12426 MT.

The global average price of Protein Hydrolysate is about 194.18 K USD/MT.

Europe is the largest supplier of Protein Hydrolysate, with a production market share nearly 25.19% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Protein Hydrolysate Media, enjoying production market share nearly 22.18% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Protein Hydrolysate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 3700 million US$ in 2024, from 2740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.