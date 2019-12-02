Protein Supplement Market 2019 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

“Protein Supplement Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast.

Secondly, global Protein Supplement Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Protein Supplement market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

On the basis of high nutritional value and rising awareness about health benefits obtained from protein supplement, the global demand of protein supplement is anticipated to experience a surge during the forecast period. The global market of protein supplement is projected to reach a market volume of 1,247.78 kilo tons during the corresponding period. Increase in disposable income across the regions also has a positive impact on this market. Owing to the major drivers including developing economy and rising health consciousness, North America will dominate the protein supplement market and is evaluated to hold a share of more than 35% in the global protein supplement market.

Furthermore, based on the increasing population of consumers from Asia Pacific region inclining towards adopting healthy lifestyle, protein supplement market in Asia-Pacific will witness highest growth rate (~5.87%) during forecast period. Europe is anticipated to experience a moderate growth rate. Significant application of protein supplement as nutraceuticals and sports nutrition has a positive impact on the market share growth in European countries.

Owning to rising consumersÃ¢â¬â¢ inclination towards adoption of vegan life-style, plant sourced protein supplement will witness the highest growth rate and is estimated to dominate among the various sources. By 2023, plant sourced protein supplement is evaluated to reach a market volume of more than 600 kilo tons on a global level.

Nutraceutical based application of protein supplement will dominate the market share and will reach a market volume of more than 700 kilo tons. Rising consumerÃ¢â¬â¢s preference for nutraceuticals with high nutritional value is influencing its market growth among various other applications of protein supplement. Other than its nutraceutical based application, application of protein supplement in sports nutrition is projected to hold a significant share in the protein supplement market.

High shelf-life and convenience usage will support the growth of powder form of protein supplement. Powder form will dominate the protein supplementÃ¢â¬â¢s form and is anticipated to hold a major share of more than 50%. In addition, based on high demand for Ã¢â¬Ëon-the-goÃ¢â¬â¢ nutritional products, protein supplement in the bar form will witness the highest growth rate (~4.83%) during forecast period 2017 to 2023. By 2023, liquid form of protein supplement is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Protein Supplement market primarily are Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), GNC Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Amway (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Protein Supplement Market Forecast to 2023

Detailed analysis for individual micro and macro markets for Protein Supplement

To estimate market size by Source, Form, Application and Region

To understand the supply and demand dynamics of Protein Supplement

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for U.S., U.K., Ireland, France, and South-East Asia

Company profiling of major players & competitive positioning for the Protein Supplement market

Value chain analysis and supply chain analysis of Protein Supplement

Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements related to Protein Supplement market

Target Audience

Protein Supplement manufacturers

Sports supplements manufacturers

Nutraceuticals processing industries

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings

The Global Protein Supplement market is projected to reach 1,247.78 kilo tons by 2023

Plant sourced protein supplements will continue to dominate the protein supplement source segment with more than 50% market share

Nutraceutical based applications will continue to dominate the protein supplement market with more than 55% market share and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% by 2023

Powder form of protein supplement will dominate the protein supplement forms holding a lionÃ¢â¬â¢s share in the protein supplement market and growing at a rate of 4.81%

Regional and Country Analysis of Protein Supplement market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per the analysis, the global market for protein supplement has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 1,247.78 kilo tons by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecasted period. North America is estimated to dominate the global protein supplement market holding a lionÃ¢â¬â¢s share of more than 30% accounting for a market volume of more than 300 kilo tons. Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate of 5.87% in the global protein supplement market whereas Europe and Rest of the world will witness moderate growth rate.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia Ã¢â¬â Pacific

o China

o Thailand

o India

o Australia

o Others

RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

Protein Supplement Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Protein Supplement Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Protein Supplement market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Protein Supplement market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Protein Supplement market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Protein Supplement market

To analyze opportunities in the Protein Supplement market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Protein Supplement market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Protein Supplement Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Protein Supplement trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Protein Supplement Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Protein Supplement Market

Protein Supplement Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Protein Supplement Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Protein Supplement Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Protein Supplement Market competitors.

