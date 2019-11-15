Pruritus Therapeutics Market Analysis 2019-2024: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

This report studies the “Pruritus Therapeutics Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Pruritus Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report – Pruritus is a sensation that causes the desire or reflex to scratch. Pruritus has resisted many attempts to classify it as any one type of sensory experience. Modern science has shown that Pruritus has many similarities to pain, and while both are unpleasant sensory experiences, their behavioral response patterns are different. Pain creates a withdrawal reflex, whereas Pruritus leads to a scratch reflex.

Global Pruritus Therapeutics market competition by top manufacturers

J&J

Abbott

Amgen

LEO Pharma

Novartis

Bayer

Pfizer

UCB Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Galderma

Huapont



The Scope of the Report:

Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden. Skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, pruritus, alopecia areata, decubitus ulcer, urticaria, scabies, fungal skin diseases, impetigo, abscess, and other bacterial skin diseases, cellulitis, viral warts, molluscum contagiosum, and non-melanoma skin cancer. Among these types, fungal skin diseases and pruritus were in the top 10 most prevalent diseases worldwide in 2010. Thus pruritus therapeutics market is growing with rising prevalence of skin diseases. Moreover, patent expiration of dermatitis drugs and the introduction of new products are also responsible for the growth of pruritus therapeutics market.

The classification of Pruritus Therapeutics includes Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors and other. The proportion of Antihistamines in 2016 is about 21.6%, and the proportion of Corticosteroids is about 22.9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 43.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 27.3%.

The global Pruritus Therapeutics market is valued at 11300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pruritus Therapeutics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

External Use

Oral