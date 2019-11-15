 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pruritus Therapeutics Market Analysis 2019-2024: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Pruritus Therapeutics

This report studies the “Pruritus Therapeutics Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Pruritus Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Report – Pruritus is a sensation that causes the desire or reflex to scratch. Pruritus has resisted many attempts to classify it as any one type of sensory experience. Modern science has shown that Pruritus has many similarities to pain, and while both are unpleasant sensory experiences, their behavioral response patterns are different. Pain creates a withdrawal reflex, whereas Pruritus leads to a scratch reflex.

Global Pruritus Therapeutics  market competition by top manufacturers

  • J&J
  • Abbott
  • Amgen
  • LEO Pharma
  • Novartis
  • Bayer
  • Pfizer
  • UCB Pharma
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Galderma
  • Huapont

The Scope of the Report:

Skin disease is the fourth leading cause of nonfatal disease burden. Skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis, acne vulgaris, pruritus, alopecia areata, decubitus ulcer, urticaria, scabies, fungal skin diseases, impetigo, abscess, and other bacterial skin diseases, cellulitis, viral warts, molluscum contagiosum, and non-melanoma skin cancer. Among these types, fungal skin diseases and pruritus were in the top 10 most prevalent diseases worldwide in 2010. Thus pruritus therapeutics market is growing with rising prevalence of skin diseases. Moreover, patent expiration of dermatitis drugs and the introduction of new products are also responsible for the growth of pruritus therapeutics market.
The classification of Pruritus Therapeutics includes Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors and other. The proportion of Antihistamines in 2016 is about 21.6%, and the proportion of Corticosteroids is about 22.9%.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 43.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 27.3%.
The global Pruritus Therapeutics market is valued at 11300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 15000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pruritus Therapeutics.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Pruritus Therapeutics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pruritus Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Antihistamines
  • Corticosteroids
  • Calcineurin Inhibitors
  • Other

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • External Use
  • Oral
  • Injection,

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pruritus Therapeutics  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Pruritus Therapeutics  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Pruritus Therapeutics  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  by Country

    5.1 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  by Country

    8.1 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Pruritus Therapeutics  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

