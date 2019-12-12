 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PTFE Tapes Market 2019: Trends, Strategies, PTFE Tapes Market Size, split by Region and Segment, Historic and Forecast Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

PTFE Tapes

GlobalPTFE Tapes Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the PTFE Tapes Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about PTFE Tapes Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About PTFE Tapes:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic material used in a variety of industries and applications to reduce the coefficient of friction. Because of its non-stick properties and high heat resistance, PTFE is used as a non-stick coating for frying pans and other cookware. It makes an excellent insulating material for electrical applications because of its non-conductivity. PTFE is non-reactive to numerous chemicals, due to the chemical resistance of fluoropolymer bonds; making it effective in containers and pipework for reactive and corrosive substances. PTFE reduces friction, wear and energy efficiency of machinery. Because of its low friction, PTFE is used in industrial applications where sliding action of parts is required, such as with bearings, gears, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it delivers significantly better performance than nylon or acetal.

PTFE Tapes Market Manufactures:

  • 3M
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Henkel
  • Berry
  • Nitto
  • Technetics Group
  • A. W. Chesterton Company
  • Dixon Valve
  • Oatey
  • DeWAL Industries (Rogers)
  • RectorSeal
  • SSP Corporation
  • Gasoila Chemicals
  • JC Whitlam Manufacturing
  • Electro Tape

    PTFE Tapes Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    PTFE Tapes Market Types:

  • Low Density
  • Standard Density
  • Medium Density
  • High Density

    PTFE Tapes Market Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Appliance
  • Automotive
  • Chemical
  • Electronic and Electrical
  • Plumbing and Pipe
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the PTFE Tapes Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of PTFE Tapes Market Report:

  • The PTFE tapes market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The PTFE tapes market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A. W. Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve, Oatey, DeWAL Industries (Rogers), RectorSeal, SSP Corporation, Gasoila Chemicals, JC Whitlam Manufacturing, Electro Tape and so on.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for PTFE Tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PTFE Tapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PTFE Tapes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PTFE Tapes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PTFE Tapes in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PTFE Tapes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PTFE Tapes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PTFE Tapes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PTFE Tapes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 PTFE Tapes Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PTFE Tapes by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PTFE Tapes Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PTFE Tapes Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PTFE Tapes Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PTFE Tapes Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PTFE Tapes Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PTFE Tapes Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PTFE Tapes Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PTFE Tapes Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

