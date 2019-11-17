PU Synthetic Leather Market 2019 Share, Size, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application and Forecasts 2024

Global “PU Synthetic Leather Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the PU Synthetic Leather in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. PU Synthetic Leather Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group The report provides a basic overview of the PU Synthetic Leather industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. PU Synthetic Leather Market Types:

Normal PU Leather

Microfiber PU Leather PU Synthetic Leather Market Applications:

Sports Shoes

Automobile

Furniture

The worldwide market for PU Synthetic Leather is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PU Synthetic Leather in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.