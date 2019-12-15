Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Latest Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app..

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Engine Yard

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

DXC Technology

Pega and many more. Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market can be Split into:

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Data Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services. By Applications, the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market can be Split into:

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Public Sector & Government

Telecommunications & IT