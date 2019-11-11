Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global "Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market" focuses on the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

3M

GSK

AstraZeneca

Cipla

Chiesi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Aptar

Novartis

Philips Respironics

Omron Healthcare

PARI

Skyepharma

CareFusion

Shanghai Huarui

Taian Character

Chia Tai Tianqing

The report provides a basic overview of the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Types:

Nebulizers

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Applications:

COPD

Asthma

Others

Nebulizers

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Applications:

COPD

Asthma

With better performance, the development of DPIs is faster than the MDIs. In the future, DPIs will occupy larger market share and replace the MDIs gradually. In addition, the market share of nebulizers will be smaller.

As WHO said, the COPD will become the worlds third-leading cause of death by 2030. With the air pollution more and more serious, patients with respiratory diseases will be more and more, which means larger and larger demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems.

The worldwide market for Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 2560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.