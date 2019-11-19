Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2024

Short Details of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Market Report – Pulse-width modulation (PWM), or pulse-duration modulation (PDM), is a modulation technique used to encode a message into a pulsing signal. Although this modulation technique can be used to encode information for transmission, its main use is to allow the control of the power supplied to electrical devices, especially to inertial loads such as motors. In addition, PWM is one of the two principal algorithms used in photovoltaic solar battery chargers, the other being maximum power point tracking.

Global Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers market competition by top manufacturers

Analog Devices (Linear Technology)

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

ON Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Maxim Integrated

Infineon Technology

Vishay

Diodes Incorporated

Renesas Electronics

Semtech

Active-Semi



The Scope of the Report:

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers, Analog Devices (Linear Technology), Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics take the global sales market share of more than 45%, other key manufacturers include ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technology, Vishay, Diodes Incorporated, Renesas Electronics, Semtech, Active-Semi. The production of Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers increased from 4074 M Pcs in 2012 to 6980 M Pcs in 2016, with an average growth rate of 14.26%.

Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers can be classified as two types, such as Current Mode PWM Controllers Voltage Mode PWM Controllers. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 31.20% of the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers market is consumer electronics, 18.77% is Industry in 2016, 29.49% in Automobile. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirementsï¼these industries will need more Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers. So, Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Current Mode PWM Controllers

Voltage Mode PWM Controllers By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial