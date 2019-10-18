Pump Jack Market Growth Analysis, Share, Market Size, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

About Pump Jack Market Report: A pump jack is a device used in the petroleum industry to extract crude oil from a oil well where there is not high enough pressure in the well to force the oil to the surface. These pump jacks physically extract the oil for use.

Top manufacturers/players: Schlumberger, General Electric, Weatherford International, Halliburton, Dover, Borets, Tenaris, National Oilwell Varco, Hess, Star Hydraulics, Dansco Manufacturing, Pentag Gears & Oilfield Equipment, L S Petrochem Equipment, Cook Pump

Pump Jack Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Pump Jack Market Segment by Type:

Vertical Well

Horizontal Well Pump Jack Market Segment by Applications:

Onshore