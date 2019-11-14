Punctal Plug Devices Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Punctal Plug Devices Market” by analysing various key segments of this Punctal Plug Devices market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Punctal Plug Devices market competitors.

Regions covered in the Punctal Plug Devices Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Punctal Plug Devices Market:

A punctal plug, also known as tear duct plug or lacrimal plug, is a small medical device that is inserted into the tear duct (puncta) of an eye to block the duct. This prevents the drainage of liquid from the eye. They are used to treat dry eye. Artificial tears are usually still required after punctal plug insertion.With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Punctal Plug Devicess market to approach these areas. GIR Analysis of the Punctal Plug Devicess market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2024 with close to 46 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.The global Punctal Plug Devices market is valued at 25 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Punctal Plug Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Punctal Plug Devices Market:

Katena Products (EagleVision)

Surgical Specialties Corporation

FCIÂ Ophthalmics

Beaver-Visitec International

Lacrimedics

Inc.

Oasis Medical

Lacrivera

Hospitals

Clinics Punctal Plug Devices Market by Types:

Temporary Punctal Plugs