Pure Cashmere Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Pure Cashmere is grown in the goat epidermis, covered in the root of the goat coarse hair, grow out in winter, to resist the cold, fall off when the spring coming, adapt to the climate naturally, belong to rare special animal fiber.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Gobi

GOYO

Cashmere Holding

Sor Cashmere

Erdos Group

Kingdeer

Viction Cashmere

Dongrong Group

Ningxia St.Edenweiss International Enterprises Group

Pure Cashmere Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Pure Cashmere Market Types:

White Cashmere

Cyan Cashmere

Purple Cashmere

Others Pure Cashmere Market Applications:

Cashmere Clothing

Cashmere Accessory

Cashmere Home Textiles This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Pure Cashmere industry. Scope of Pure Cashmere Market:

Pure Cashmere industry has growth in Europe market. Currently, Europe market mainly imports pure cashmere from China and Mongolia. The main market players are Gobi, GOYO, Cashmere Holding, Erdos Group, Kingdeer, Viction Cashmere and Dongrong Group, etc. The Europe sales of Pure Cashmere will increase to 2309.95 MT in 2017 from 2349.13 MT in 2012.

As for consumption, Italy and UK are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 97.25% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Pure Cashmere has different grades, which include white cashmere, cyan cashmere, purple cashmere and others. And the price also differs from grade. With growing demand of pure cashmere, the sales of pure cashmere would increase in the following several years. Meanwhile, the manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce pure cashmere with extraordinary properties.

Pure cashmere is sourced from goat. Over 95% of the cashmere goats are distributed in dry areas, mainly in arid, semiarid and desert area of Tibet. Globally, China, Mongolia, Iran and Afghanistan have become the major cashmere producers and exporters.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

