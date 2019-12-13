PV Inverter Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, PV Inverter Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

About PV Inverter:

PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called “inverter”.When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a PV Inverter in PV systems.

Top Key Players of PV Inverter Market:

Sungrow Power

Huawei

TBEA

SiNENG

KSTAR

KELONG

EAST

Chint Power

SSE

Samil Power

Growatt

JFY Tech.

ZTE Quantum

NEGO

GoodWe

SAJ

GinLong

Northern Electric (Qingdao)

APS

Omnik

SMA

ABB

Omron

TMEIC

Tabuchi

Advanced Energy

KACO

Schneider

Ingeteam

Fronius

Siemens

Satcon

Enphase

AROS Solar

KOSTAL

STECA

Green Power

Helios Systems

Siliken Electronics

LTI REENERGY

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters Major Applications covered in the PV Inverter Market report are:

Residential

Commercial

Others Scope of PV Inverter Market:

At present, PV Inverter market is occupied by Sungrow Power, Huawei, and Sineng. Foreign companies, such as SMA, ABB and KACO have entered domestic market. However, due to the price and delivery of the service, the market share of is not high for the foreign companies. Statistics show that Sungrow Power PV Inverter companies occupy the major market share, the domestic PV power projects almost all selected domestic product.

As is shown in the Figure, Global PV inverter industry exhibites upward trend overall. Many opptunities exist in the next five years.

The worldwide market for PV Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 6310 million US$ in 2024, from 6200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.