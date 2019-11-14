PV Inverter Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global PV Inverter Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PV Inverter Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PV Inverter industry.

Geographically, PV Inverter Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PV Inverter including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

About PV Inverter: PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called "inverter".When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a PV Inverter in PV systems. PV Inverter Industry report begins with a basic PV Inverter market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. PV Inverter Market Types:

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters PV Inverter Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters PV Inverter Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

At present, PV Inverter market is occupied by Sungrow Power, Huawei, and Sineng. Foreign companies, such as SMA, ABB and KACO have entered domestic market. However, due to the price and delivery of the service, the market share of is not high for the foreign companies. Statistics show that Sungrow Power PV Inverter companies occupy the major market share, the domestic PV power projects almost all selected domestic product.

As is shown in the Figure, Global PV inverter industry exhibites upward trend overall. Many opptunities exist in the next five years.

The worldwide market for PV Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 6310 million US$ in 2024, from 6200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.