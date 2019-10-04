PVB Film Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

PVB Film Market report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of PVB Film Market Report – PVB film is a translucent film, which is essentially a thermoplastic resin film, a polymer material is extrude-forming through a polyvinyl butyral resin plasticized by a plasticizer. Appearance is translucent film, no impurities, surface roughness, with a certain roughness and good flexibility, has good adhesion with inorganic glass, has high mechanical strength properties such as transparent, heat, cold, humidity, it is the best adhesive material for the manufacture of laminated safety glass in the current world, while also has a wide range of applications in building walls, recruit awning, window, bank counter, prison probe window, furnaces and various bulletproof glass screen . Because it is made of plastic resin, it has a recyclable processing, re-use characteristic.

Global PVB Film market competition by top manufacturers

Eastman Chemical

DuPont

Sekisui

Kuraray

EVERLAM

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Rehone Plastic

Tangshan Jichang New Material

Wuhan Honghui New Material

Weifang Liyang New Material

Darui Hengte

PVB resin is the main raw material for the production of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film. Most polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film manufacturers can produce PVB resin by themselves. Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) films contain standard film and high performance film. Standard film is the main product type, with the share of 87.35% in 2017.

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films are often applied in automotive industry, building industry, photovoltaic glass.

Automotive industry and Architectural are the main consume aspects with the share of 52.02%% and 42.83% in 2017. Photovoltaic Glass is the emerging application with the share 3.7% then.

The consumption is concentrated in North America, Europe and China, with the share of 24.48%, 26.85% and 28.56%. USA, Germany and China are the main consumption countries in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

The major suppliers are Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals and Kuraray. Eastman Chemical is the global leader with the production volume of 118.8 K MT in 2017.

The industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for 69.47% share in 2017.

The worldwide market for PVB Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2740 million US$ in 2024, from 2160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVB Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Standard Film

High Performance Film

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Architectural

Photovoltaic Glass

Other

Table of Contents

1 PVB Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PVB Film

1.2 Classification of PVB Film by Types

1.2.1 Global PVB Film Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global PVB Film Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global PVB Film Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVB Film Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global PVB Film Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global PVB Film Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) PVB Film Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) PVB Film Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) PVB Film Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) PVB Film Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) PVB Film Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of PVB Film (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global PVB Film Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global PVB Film Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 PVB Film Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 PVB Film Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global PVB Film Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global PVB Film Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America PVB Film Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America PVB Film Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe PVB Film Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe PVB Film Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy PVB Film Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global PVB Film Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global PVB Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global PVB Film Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global PVB Film Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global PVB Film Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 PVB Film Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global PVB Film Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global PVB Film Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global PVB Film Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America PVB Film Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe PVB Film Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific PVB Film Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America PVB Film Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa PVB Film Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

