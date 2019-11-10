PVC Compound Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

Global “PVC Compound Market” 2019 Report speaks about the manufacturing process.major Types and Applications for the key players. Company Competition Regional Market by Company, Market Demand,Demand (Situation, Other Industry, Comparison, Forecast) and Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin all information in PVC Compound Market Report.
Short Details Of PVC Compound Market Report – The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.
Global PVC Compound market competition by top manufacturers
- Westlake Chemical
- Mexichem
- Aurora Plastics
- Benvic Europe
- INEOS Compounds
- Vinyl Compounds
- Teknor Apex
- Flex Technologies
- Roscom
- EMPOL/IFFCO
- Cary Compound
- Sylvin Technologies
- Konnark Polymer
- Mazda Plastic
- Thevinyl
- ACTEGA
- PolyOne
- Hanwha (Korea)
- Kingfa (China)
- Thai Plastics
Scope of the Report:
The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.
PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.
PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.
The worldwide market for PVC Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the PVC Compound in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 PVC Compound Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global PVC Compound Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global PVC Compound Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 PVC Compound Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 PVC Compound Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global PVC Compound Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global PVC Compound Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global PVC Compound Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America PVC Compound by Country
5.1 North America PVC Compound Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America PVC Compound Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America PVC Compound by Country
8.1 South America PVC Compound Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America PVC Compound Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa PVC Compound Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global PVC Compound Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global PVC Compound Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 PVC Compound Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Compound Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 PVC Compound Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global PVC Compound Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 PVC Compound Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global PVC Compound Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global PVC Compound Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
