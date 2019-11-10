PVC Compound Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

Short Details Of PVC Compound Market Report – The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.

PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.

PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.

The worldwide market for PVC Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVC Compound in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet