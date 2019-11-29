PVC Compound Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

Global “PVC Compound Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of PVC Compound Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

PVC Compound Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875636

PVC Compound Market Manufactures:

Westlake Chemical

Mexichem

Aurora Plastics

Benvic Europe

INEOS Compounds

Vinyl Compounds

Teknor Apex

Flex Technologies

Roscom

EMPOL/IFFCO

Cary Compound

Sylvin Technologies

Konnark Polymer

Mazda Plastic

Thevinyl

ACTEGA

PolyOne

Hanwha (Korea)

Kingfa (China)

Thai Plastics

PVC Compound Market Types:

Non-Plasticised PVC

Plasticised PVC PVC Compound Market Applications:

Pipe & Fitting

Profiles & Tubes

Wire & Cable

Film & Sheet

Others Scope of Reports:

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.

PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.

PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.

The worldwide market for PVC Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.