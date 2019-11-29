 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PVC Compound Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

PVC Compound

GlobalPVC Compound Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of PVC Compound Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

PVC Compound Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

PVC Compound Market Manufactures:

  • Westlake Chemical
  • Mexichem
  • Aurora Plastics
  • Benvic Europe
  • INEOS Compounds
  • Vinyl Compounds
  • Teknor Apex
  • Flex Technologies
  • Roscom
  • EMPOL/IFFCO
  • Cary Compound
  • Sylvin Technologies
  • Konnark Polymer
  • Mazda Plastic
  • Thevinyl
  • ACTEGA
  • PolyOne
  • Hanwha (Korea)
  • Kingfa (China)
  • Thai Plastics

  • PVC Compound Market Types:

  • Non-Plasticised PVC
  • Plasticised PVC

    PVC Compound Market Applications:

  • Pipe & Fitting
  • Profiles & Tubes
  • Wire & Cable
  • Film & Sheet
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.
  • PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.
  • PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.
  • The worldwide market for PVC Compound is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2024, from 3140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PVC Compound in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of PVC Compound Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global PVC Compound Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key PVC Compound manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the PVC Compound market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 135

    1 PVC Compound Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PVC Compound by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global PVC Compound Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PVC Compound Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PVC Compound Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PVC Compound Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PVC Compound Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PVC Compound Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PVC Compound Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PVC Compound Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

