PVC Edge Banding Market Size 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Income, Subdivisions and Market Competition Trend Forecast 2024

The research report provides the PVC Edge Banding market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global PVC Edge Banding market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Edge banding, or edgebanding, is the name of both a process and an associated narrow strip of material used to create durable and aesthetically pleasing trim edges during finish carpentry..

PVC Edge Banding Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Collins

Canplast

ASIS

Edgeline Industries

Firmedge Plastic

Edging Master

EdgeCo Incorporated

Pegasus

Doellken

Fibro

Huali

Teknaform

Proadec

Giplast Group

Dura Edge Incorporated! and many more. PVC Edge Banding Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the PVC Edge Banding Market can be Split into:

Thickness:<1mm

Thickness:1-3 mm

Thickness:>3 mm. By Applications, the PVC Edge Banding Market can be Split into:

Residential furniture

Office Furniture

Institutional Casegoods