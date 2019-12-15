PVC Floor Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “PVC Floor Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PVC Floor market size.

About PVC Floor:

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

Top Key Players of PVC Floor Market:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

Polyflor

HANWHA Major Types covered in the PVC Floor Market report are:

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) Major Applications covered in the PVC Floor Market report are:

Commercial

Residential

Table of Content Scope of PVC Floor Market:

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

The PVC flooring market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The worldwide market for PVC Floor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVC Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.