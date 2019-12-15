 Press "Enter" to skip to content

PVC Floor Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

PVC Floor

GlobalPVC Floor Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the PVC Floor market size.

About PVC Floor:

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

Top Key Players of PVC Floor Market:

  • Armstrong
  • Bonie
  • LG Hausys
  • Gerflor
  • Forbo
  • Mohawk(including IVC)
  • Mannington
  • Tarkett
  • Polyflor
  • HANWHA

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14112998     

    Major Types covered in the PVC Floor Market report are:

  • Homogenous
  • Heterogeneous
  • Vinyl tiles (VT)
  • Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

    Major Applications covered in the PVC Floor Market report are:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Table of Content

    Scope of PVC Floor Market:

  • In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.
  • The PVC flooring market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.
  • Although sales of electrical switches brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for PVC Floor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PVC Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14112998    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe PVC Floor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PVC Floor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PVC Floor in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the PVC Floor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the PVC Floor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, PVC Floor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PVC Floor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of PVC Floor Market Report pages: 123

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14112998  

    1 PVC Floor Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of PVC Floor by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PVC Floor Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PVC Floor Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PVC Floor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PVC Floor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PVC Floor Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PVC Floor Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PVC Floor Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PVC Floor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Ceramic Capacitors Market 2019â Size & Share, Outlook Developments, Evolution Factors, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2025

    Commodity Plastics Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

    Global Voice Recorder Market Report 2020 – Industry Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Industrial Washers Market 2019 Global Technology, Development,Growth, Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Global Halogen Lamp Market 2019 in-Depth Analysis by Market Size, Share, Key Players, and Regions, Business Expansion Plans Covered Forecast till 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.