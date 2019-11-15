PVC Floor Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global PVC Floor Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PVC Floor Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PVC Floor industry.

Geographically, PVC Floor Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PVC Floor including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PVC Floor Market Repot:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA About PVC Floor: PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install. PVC Floor Industry report begins with a basic PVC Floor market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. PVC Floor Market Types:

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) PVC Floor Market Applications:

Commercial

Residential

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

The PVC flooring market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

Although sales of electrical switches brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for PVC Floor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PVC Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.