PVC Floor Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

PVC Floor

Global PVC Floor Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PVC Floor Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by PVC Floor industry.

Geographically, PVC Floor Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of PVC Floor including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in PVC Floor Market Repot:

  • Armstrong
  • Bonie
  • LG Hausys
  • Gerflor
  • Forbo
  • Mohawk(including IVC)
  • Mannington
  • Tarkett
  • Polyflor
  • HANWHA

    About PVC Floor:

    PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

    PVC Floor Industry report begins with a basic PVC Floor market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    PVC Floor Market Types:

  • Homogenous
  • Heterogeneous
  • Vinyl tiles (VT)
  • Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

    PVC Floor Market Applications:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of PVC Floor market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global PVC Floor?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in PVC Floor space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the PVC Floor?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of PVC Floor market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the PVC Floor opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of PVC Floor market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of PVC Floor market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.
  • Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.
  • The PVC flooring market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.
  • Although sales of electrical switches brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for PVC Floor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PVC Floor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on PVC Floor Market major leading market players in PVC Floor industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global PVC Floor Industry report also includes PVC Floor Upstream raw materials and PVC Floor downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 123

