PVC Paste Resin Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Global “PVC Paste Resin Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The PVC Paste Resin Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of PVC Paste Resin:

Paste PVC Resin refers to the PVC Resin which is used in paste form. This kind of liquid material is easy to configure and control while with a stable performance, so it is widely used in leather, vinyl toys, soft trademarks, wallpaper, paint, foam plastics production.

PVC Paste Resin Market Manufactures: 

  • Vinnolit
  • Kem One
  • Mexichem
  • INEOS
  • Solvay
  • Cires

    Major Classification:

  • Micro Suspension Method
  • Emulsion Method

    Major Applications:

  • Plastic Floor
  • Artificial Leather
  • Paint and Coatings
  • Wallpaper
  • Automotive Sealing

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Germany is the largest consumption region in 2016 with 31.67% consumption market. Norway is the second with a consumption share of 13.29%, followed by France and Sweden and Spain with 11.86%, 7.85% and 8.87% sales market share in 2016.
  • The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are leather industry, floor leather industry, glove material industry, wallpaper industry, toy Industry, conveyor belt industry, car decoration materials, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for PVC paste will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of PVC paste is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. PVC paste industry will usher in a stable growth space.
  • We predict the consumption of Europe PVC paste would reach 1165.2 K MT in 2023. And the CAGR from 2018 to 2023 would be 3.47%.
  • The worldwide market for PVC Paste Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the PVC Paste Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117  

