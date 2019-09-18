PVDC Coated Films Market Size 2019: Global Analysis Type, Application, With Sales Market Segment and Growth Rate Prediction to 2024

Global “PVDC Coated Films Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the PVDC Coated Films market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global PVDC Coated Films market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

PVDC coated films are used as barrier films to increase the shelf life of the packaged product. PVDC coatings provide protection from oxygen and water vapor transmission along with high gloss and transparency. Its high barrier properties enables PVDC coated films to be used for the packaging of perishable food products in order to enhance their shelf life and reduce wastage taking place across the value chain. PVDC coated films are mostly used in the packaging of food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care products..

PVDC Coated Films Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Mondi Group plc

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Bilcare Limited

Klöckner Pentaplast

Glenroy

Inc

CCL Industries Inc

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co.

Ltd and many more. PVDC Coated Films Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the PVDC Coated Films Market can be Split into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA). By Applications, the PVDC Coated Films Market can be Split into:

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care