Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

About Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E:

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is Ã-sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.

Top Key Players of Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market:

Naturex

Euromed

Maypro

Alchem

Natural Field

Xian Herbking

Naturactive

Major Types covered in the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market report are:

Paste type

Powder type

Other Major Applications covered in the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market report are:

Health care

Medical treatment

Other Scope of Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market:

Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.

France, Spain, USA, India and China are now the key producers of pygeum bark africanum P.E. There are some unlicensed producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. But only few of them can supply pygeum bark africanum P.E in fact. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. But all of the bark raw materials are from Africa, and Cameroon supplied more than 70% of the total bark volume.

Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xian Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market in 2015. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xian Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india.

The worldwide market for Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 9 million US$ in 2024, from 7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.