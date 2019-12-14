 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market 2019 Overview, Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7)

GlobalPyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) market size.

About Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7):

Pyrethrins are pesticides found naturally in some chrysanthemum flowers. They are a mixture of six chemicals that are toxic to insects. Pyrethrins are commonly used to control mosquitoes, fleas, flies, moths, ants, and many other pests.

Top Key Players of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market:

  • Botanical Resources Australia
  • Pyrethrum Board of Kenya
  • Horizon Sopyrwa
  • KAPI
  • AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd)
  • Red River

    Major Types covered in the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market report are:

  • 0.5
  • 0.2
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market report are:

  • Household Products
  • Public Hygiene (Surface or Space Treatments)
  • Animal Health
  • Other

    Scope of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market:

  • Pyrethrins are pesticides found naturally in some chrysanthemum flowers. Those flowers are mainly distributed in Australia, Kenya, Rwanda and China. Limited by raw material resource, pyrethrins manufacturers are also distributed in those countries.
  • Kenya was used to be the largest production region before 2003. While in 2003, a fire broke out in a processing plant of Kenya PBK Company. Since then, PBK Company began to get into trouble. Currently, there are six major suppliers all over the world, such as Botanical Resources Australia, Pyrethrum Board of Kenya, Horizon Sopyrwa, KAPI, AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd) and Red River. Botanical Resources Australia is the largest supplier, which have produced about 150 MT in 2016. Pyrethrum Board of Kenya and KAPI are two suppliers based in Kenya. Horizon Sopyrwa and AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd) are Rwanda suppliers. In China, Red River is the first and largest supplier.
  • The worldwide market for Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market Report pages: 115

    1 Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

