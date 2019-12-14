Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market 2019 Overview, Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) market size.

About Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7):

Pyrethrins are pesticides found naturally in some chrysanthemum flowers. They are a mixture of six chemicals that are toxic to insects. Pyrethrins are commonly used to control mosquitoes, fleas, flies, moths, ants, and many other pests.

Top Key Players of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market:

Botanical Resources Australia

Pyrethrum Board of Kenya

Horizon Sopyrwa

KAPI

AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd)

Major Types covered in the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market report are:

0.5

0.2

Other Major Applications covered in the Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market report are:

Household Products

Public Hygiene (Surface or Space Treatments)

Animal Health

Other Scope of Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) Market:

Pyrethrins are pesticides found naturally in some chrysanthemum flowers. Those flowers are mainly distributed in Australia, Kenya, Rwanda and China. Limited by raw material resource, pyrethrins manufacturers are also distributed in those countries.

Kenya was used to be the largest production region before 2003. While in 2003, a fire broke out in a processing plant of Kenya PBK Company. Since then, PBK Company began to get into trouble. Currently, there are six major suppliers all over the world, such as Botanical Resources Australia, Pyrethrum Board of Kenya, Horizon Sopyrwa, KAPI, AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd) and Red River. Botanical Resources Australia is the largest supplier, which have produced about 150 MT in 2016. Pyrethrum Board of Kenya and KAPI are two suppliers based in Kenya. Horizon Sopyrwa and AgroPy Ltd (Formerly Agropharm Africa Ltd) are Rwanda suppliers. In China, Red River is the first and largest supplier.

The worldwide market for Pyrethrin (CAS 8003-34-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.