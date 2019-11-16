Pyrethroid Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Pyrethroid market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Pyrethroid market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Pyrethroid basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13499024

A pyrethroid is an organic compound similar to the natural pyrethrins produced by the flowers of pyrethrums (Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium and C. coccineum). Pyrethroids constitute the majority of commercial household insecticides.[1] In the concentrations used in such products, they may also have insect repellent properties and are generally harmless to humans..

Pyrethroid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

Jiangsu RedSun

Aestar

Gharda

Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

Guangdong Liwei and many more. Pyrethroid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Pyrethroid Market can be Split into:

Bifenthrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Cypermethrin

Cyfluthrin

Lambda-cyhalothrin

Others. By Applications, the Pyrethroid Market can be Split into:

Agriculture