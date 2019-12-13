 Press "Enter" to skip to content

qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation

GlobalqPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market size.

About qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation:

Real-time PCR or quantitative PCR is a well-established technology that has become the tool of choice for the rapid, sensitive quantification of nucleic acid in various biological samples. qPCR measures the accumulation of DNA during a PCR reaction. The increase in quantity of DNA at each cycle is measured by the change in intensity of a fluorescent signal. Comparison to a reference sample determines the number of original copies of template DNA in the reaction.Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digitalâ¢ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.Both quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) provide sensitive and specific detection, and precise quantification of nucleic acids. Both technologies have similarities, but they have differences that make one or the other the more adapted choice for specific applications.

Top Key Players of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market:

  • hermo Fisher
  • Roche
  • QIAGEN
  • Bio-rad
  • Agilent
  • Bioer
  • Biosynex
  • Esco
  • Analytik Jena
  • Techne
  • Fluidigm
  • RainDance Technologies

    Major Types covered in the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market report are:

  • dPCR
  • qPCR

    Major Applications covered in the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market report are:

  • Clinical Use
  • Research Use
  • Other

    Scope of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market:

  • On the basis of technology, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR/real-time PCR). The qPCR technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR and qPCR market in 2017; whereas, the dPCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR technology segment.
  • On the basis of application, the dPCR and qPCR market is categorized into clinical applications, research applications, and others. The clinical applications segment is further divided into pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, and other clinical applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.
  • Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, with about 48.68% production share and 40.77% consumption market share in 2017, followed by Europe. The strong position of North America in this market can be attributed to factors such as increase in public and private funding and growing number of research grants to support gene-based research (such as qPCR and dPCR). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the qPCR and dPCR market owing to increasing focus of global life sciences market players on this region, burgeoning efforts to increase awareness related to gene-based disease diagnosis and treatment, growing public and private support to develop novel qPCR and dPCR technologies. Due to the significant growth opportunities offered by emerging countries, a number of players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their product distribution networks across emerging countries.
  • The worldwide market for qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 930 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market Report pages: 117

    1 qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global qPCR and dPCR Instrumentation Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

