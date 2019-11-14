 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quadrotor UAVs Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Quadrotor UAVs Market” by analysing various key segments of this Quadrotor UAVs market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Quadrotor UAVs market competitors.

Regions covered in the Quadrotor UAVs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Quadrotor UAVs Market: 

The Quadrotor UAVs market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quadrotor UAVs.

Top Key Manufacturers in Quadrotor UAVs Market:

  • DJI-Innovations Company Limited
  • Draganfly
  • DreamQii
  • Cyberflight Ltd
  • DroneTechnology
  • Microdrones Gmbh
  • Novadem
  • Unmanned Integrated Systems
  • Xamen Technologies
  • Yuneec
  • Actiondroneusa
  • Aeryon Labs Inc.
  • Asctec

    Quadrotor UAVs Market by Applications:

  • Reconnaissance
  • Military and Law Enforcement
  • Photography
  • Sports
  • Other

    Quadrotor UAVs Market by Types:

  • Long-endurance UAV
  • Medium-range UAV
  • Short-range UAV

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Quadrotor UAVs Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Quadrotor UAVs Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Quadrotor UAVs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Quadrotor UAVs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Quadrotor UAVs Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Quadrotor UAVs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Quadrotor UAVs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Quadrotor UAVs Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Quadrotor UAVs Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Product
    4.3 Quadrotor UAVs Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Quadrotor UAVs by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Quadrotor UAVs by Product
    6.3 North America Quadrotor UAVs by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Quadrotor UAVs by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Quadrotor UAVs by Product
    7.3 Europe Quadrotor UAVs by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Quadrotor UAVs Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Quadrotor UAVs Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Quadrotor UAVs Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Quadrotor UAVs Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Quadrotor UAVs Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Quadrotor UAVs Forecast
    12.5 Europe Quadrotor UAVs Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Quadrotor UAVs Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Quadrotor UAVs Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Quadrotor UAVs Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Quadrotor UAVs Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.