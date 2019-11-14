 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quartz Market 2019 by Industry Dynamics, Market Positioning, Pricing Strategy and Forecast By 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Quartz

Global “Quartz Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Quartz in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Quartz Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Cosentino Group
  • Caesarstone
  • Hanwha L&C
  • Compac
  • Vicostone
  • Dupont
  • LG Hausys
  • Cambria
  • Santa Margherita
  • Quartz Master
  • SEIEFFE
  • Quarella
  • Samsung Radianz
  • Technistone
  • QuartzForm
  • CR Lawrence
  • Stone Italiana
  • Granitifiandre
  • Equs
  • Diresco
  • Belenco
  • QuantumQuartz
  • Pental
  • Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)
  • Zhongxun
  • Sinostone
  • Bitto(Dongguan)
  • OVERLAND
  • UVIISTONE
  • Polystone
  • Meyate
  • Gelandi
  • Blue Sea Quartz
  • Baoliya
  • Qianyun

    The report provides a basic overview of the Quartz industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Quartz Market Types:

  • Press Molding
  • Casting Molding

    Quartz Market Applications:

  • Kitchen Countertops
  • Facades
  • Flooring
  • Others

    Finally, the Quartz market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Quartz market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.
  • Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • The worldwide market for Quartz is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 7350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Quartz in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 136

