Quartz Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Quartz

GlobalQuartz Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Quartz Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Quartz Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Quartz globally.

About Quartz:

This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew dont grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

Quartz Market Manufactures:

  • Cosentino Group
  • Caesarstone
  • Hanwha L&C
  • Compac
  • Vicostone
  • Dupont
  • LG Hausys
  • Cambria
  • Santa Margherita
  • Quartz Master
  • SEIEFFE
  • Quarella
  • Samsung Radianz
  • Technistone
  • QuartzForm
  • CR Lawrence
  • Stone Italiana
  • Granitifiandre
  • Equs
  • Diresco
  • Belenco
  • QuantumQuartz
  • Pental
  • Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)
  • Zhongxun
  • Sinostone
  • Bitto(Dongguan)
  • OVERLAND
  • UVIISTONE
  • Polystone
  • Meyate
  • Gelandi
  • Blue Sea Quartz
  • Baoliya
  • Qianyun

    Quartz Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Quartz Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Quartz Market Types:

  • Press Molding
  • Casting Molding

    Quartz Market Applications:

  • Kitchen Countertops
  • Facades
  • Flooring
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Quartz Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Quartz Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Quartz Market Report:

  • At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.
  • Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • The worldwide market for Quartz is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 7350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Quartz in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Quartz product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Quartz, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Quartz in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Quartz competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Quartz breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Quartz market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Quartz sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Quartz Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Quartz by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Quartz Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Quartz Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Quartz Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Quartz Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Quartz Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Quartz Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Quartz Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Quartz Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

