Quartz Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

Global “Quartz Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Quartz Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Quartz Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Quartz globally.

About Quartz:

This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew dont grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

Quartz Market Manufactures:

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha L&C

Compac

Vicostone

Dupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

OVERLAND

UVIISTONE

Polystone

Meyate

Gelandi

Blue Sea Quartz

Baoliya

Qianyun

Press Molding

Casting Molding

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

Others

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.

Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for Quartz is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 7350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.