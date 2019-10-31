 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quartz Market 2024Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Expansions, Opportunities, Drivers, Agreements

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Quartz

Global “Quartz Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Quartz including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Quartz investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Quartz:

This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew don’t grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

Quartz Market Key Players:

  • Cosentino Group
  • Caesarstone
  • Hanwha L&C
  • Compac
  • Vicostone
  • Dupont
  • LG Hausys
  • Cambria
  • Santa Margherita
  • Quartz Master
  • SEIEFFE
  • Quarella
  • Samsung Radianz
  • Technistone
  • QuartzForm
  • CR Lawrence
  • Stone Italiana
  • Granitifiandre
  • Equs
  • Diresco
  • Belenco
  • QuantumQuartz
  • Pental
  • Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)
  • Zhongxun
  • Sinostone
  • Bitto(Dongguan)
  • OVERLAND
  • UVIISTONE
  • Polystone
  • Meyate
  • Gelandi
  • Blue Sea Quartz
  • Baoliya
  • Qianyun

    Quartz market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Quartz has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Quartz Market Types:

  • Press Molding
  • Casting Molding

    Quartz Market Applications:

  • Kitchen Countertops
  • Facades
  • Flooring
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.
  • Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • The worldwide market for Quartz is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.4% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 7350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Quartz in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Quartz market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Quartz production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Quartz market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Quartz market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Quartz market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Quartz market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Quartz Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Quartz market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Quartz market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Quartz Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Quartz industry.

    Number of Pages: 136

    1 Quartz Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Quartz by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Quartz Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Quartz Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Quartz Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Quartz Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Quartz Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Quartz Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Quartz Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Quartz Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

