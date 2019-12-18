Quick and Dry Disconnects Couplings Market 2020 – Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025 | Market Research Co.

Global “Quick and Dry Disconnects Couplings Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global Quick and Dry Disconnects Couplings Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

HydraCheck

Oetiker

Dover Corporation

Thorburn Flex

TIPCO Technologies

Tompkins Industries

Dry Link

A coupling is a device used to connect two shafts together at their ends for the purpose of transmitting power.

Usually, couplings do not allow disconnection of shafts during operation, however there are torque limiting couplings which can slip or disconnect when some torque limit is exceeded.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Marine

Industrial

Petrochemical

Chemical

Pharmaceutical Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Aluminum Type

Stainless Steel Type