Quinacridone Pigments Market 2019 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2024 – Market Reports World

The report Global “ Quinacridone Pigments Market ” 2019 Research highlights key dynamics of Global Quinacridone Pigments Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Quinacridone Pigments Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Details Of Quinacridone Pigments Market Report – Quinacridone is an organic molecule used in the formation of organic pigments. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C20H12N2O2. Quinacridone pigments comprise an important class of organic pigments. Its linear form is particularly important for exploiting it commercially. Quinacridone pigments are very novel pigments that have many diverse applications. Quinacridone pigments generally produce seven types of bright and intense colors. They are preferred compared to other pigments due to its excellent bleed and resistance to heat, its deep and vibrant colors, its high transparencies and its very good tinting value and working properties among other things.

Global Quinacridone Pigments market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

Clariant

Sun Chemical (DIC)

Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical

Heubach

Trust Chem

Lona Industries

Pidilite Industries

Scope of the Report:

The growing demand for Quinacridone is expected to remain the same over the next few years. Its use as an automobile coating is one of the drives of the market. The wide range of colors and its brightness is what attracts consumers. The automobile industry is continually growing in developing countries, and this is expected to drive the Quinacridone pigment market. Along with the automobile sector the textile as well as the plastic market is growing which will further fuel the Quinacridone market. The growth in these industries is due to the excess spending power of consumers, the growing constructions in developing countries, the need for a higher standard of living of consumers accelerates the market for quinhacridone pigments. Quinacridone pigments also are used as printing ink owing to its small particle size. Hence it is widely used in the book, magazine and newspaper printing industries. Demand for printing ink is also in offices and firms for printing documents.

The worldwide market for Quinacridone Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Quinacridone Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Red Pigments

Violet Pigments

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Printing Ink

Paints and Coatings

Plastics Industry

Textiles Industry

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Quinacridone Pigments Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Quinacridone Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Quinacridone Pigments Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Quinacridone Pigments Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Quinacridone Pigments Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Quinacridone Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Quinacridone Pigments by Country

5.1 North America Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Quinacridone Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Quinacridone Pigments by Country

8.1 South America Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Quinacridone Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Quinacridone Pigments Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Quinacridone Pigments Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Quinacridone Pigments Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Quinacridone Pigments Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Quinacridone Pigments Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Quinacridone Pigments Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

