R134A Refrigerant Market 2019-2024 Size, Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

Global R134A Refrigerant Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, R134A Refrigerant Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of R134A Refrigerant including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in R134A Refrigerant Market:

Mexichem Fluor

Chemours

Honeywell

Linde Gas

Arkema

Juhua Group

Sinochem Taicang Chemical

Bailian

Dongyue Federation

Sanmei

R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9°F or -26.1°C.R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process R134A Refrigerant Market Applications:

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-BÃ©nite, France.

Currently, global major manufacturers in this industry are mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China produced 145 K MT R134a, with a share of 72%. China major suppliers are Juhua Group, Sinochem Taicang Chemical, Bailian, Dongyue Federation and Sanmei etc. Price in China changes a lot during 2012 to 2016. But Chinas demand growth has been slow, so China has become the worlds largest exporter.

On the other hand, with the European restrictions on the use of 134A, and the United States will increase anti-dumping duties on the product from China, the future of Chinas export status is very grim.

The worldwide market for R134A Refrigerant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -10.9% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.