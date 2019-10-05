R134A Refrigerant Market 2019 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Industry Share, Size Expansion, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by Market Reports World till 2024

Global R134A Refrigerant Market 2019 Research Report provides a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.
R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9°F or -26.1°C.R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.
R134A Refrigerant Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:
- Mexichem Fluor
- Chemours
- Honeywell
- Linde Gas
- Arkema
- Juhua Group
- Sinochem Taicang Chemical
- Bailian
- Dongyue Federation
- Sanmei
R134A Refrigerant Market Type Segment Analysis:
Application Segment Analysis:
R134A Refrigerant Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.
Major Key Contents Covered in R134A Refrigerant Market:
- Introduction of R134A Refrigerant with development and status.
- Manufacturing Technology of R134A Refrigerant with analysis and trends.
- Analysis of Global R134A Refrigerant market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
- Analysis of Global and Chinese R134A Refrigerant market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
- Analysis R134A Refrigerant Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
- R134A Refrigerant market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
- 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global R134A Refrigerant Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
- R134A Refrigerant Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.
The Scope of the Report:
In 2013, Europe published the ban that the new Automotive Air-Conditioning (MAC) cannot use R134a. Since 1 January 2013 the MAC Directive is fully applicable. In 2015, The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering declaring refrigerant R134a as being unsuitable for use in chillers. Affected by the policy, global sales of R134a decreases from 203 K MT in 2012 to 200 K MT in 2016, with an average decease rate of 0.89%. Also, Arkema is planning to shut down its R134a refrigerant plant at Pierre-Bénite, France.
Currently, global major manufacturers in this industry are mainly concentrated in China. In 2016, China produced 145 K MT R134a, with a share of 72%. China major suppliers are Juhua Group, Sinochem Taicang Chemical, Bailian, Dongyue Federation and Sanmei etc. Price in China changes a lot during 2012 to 2016. But China’s demand growth has been slow, so China has become the world’s largest exporter.
On the other hand, with the European restrictions on the use of 134A, and the United States will increase anti-dumping duties on the product from China, the future of China’s export status is very grim.
The worldwide market for R134A Refrigerant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -10.9% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the R134A Refrigerant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Finally, the R134A Refrigerant Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the R134A Refrigerant Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.
