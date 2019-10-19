Radar Level Transmitters Market by Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2019-2024)

Global “Radar Level Transmitters Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Radar Level Transmitters

Level measurement technology is widely used across many sectors such as construction, industrial, manufacturing, oil and gas, among others. Radar level measurement technology is categorized on the basis of type as non-contacting transmitter and a contacting transmitter. Radar level measurement is based on calculation of time required for completion of trip between the transducer and sensed material level. Radar level transmitters are ideally used for harsh environment where dust, vapor, or a foaming surface prevents the usage of ultrasonic measurement. The radar level transmitters are used for liquids, solids, or interface application. Based on the type of radar, further classification can be done as FM-CW radar, guided wave, CW radar, and pulse radar depending on the respective applications. Radar level measurement technology relies on echo signal which is reflected back from the surface. Thus, radar level transmitters provide accurate and reliable results for any liquids and solids under high pressures and temperatures.

Radar Level Transmitters Market Key Players:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Magnetrol International

VEGA Grieshaber KG

Yokogawa Electric

OMEGA Engineering

Honeywell

KROHNE

Matsushima Measure Tech Co.

Ltd.

Dandong Top Electronics Instrument Group Co. Ltd

E+H

Non-contact Radar Level Transmitter

Guided Wave Radar Level Transmitter Radar Level Transmitters Applications:

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical and Biotech

Power Generation

Chemical

Food and Beverage