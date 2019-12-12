Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market 2019 Research Analysis, Applications, Demands and Growth Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors market size.

About Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors:

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is a type of hydraulic motors. Radial piston motors are used in caterpillar drives of dragline excavators, cranes, winches and ground drilling equipment. Radial piston motors are capable of producing high torques at very low speeds, down to half a revolution per minute. The pistons (or plungers) of a radial piston motor form a star-like shape and are perpendicularly connected to the shaft. The rectilinear motion of the pistons is transformed into a rotating movement by the eccentric shaft.

Top Key Players of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market:

Eaton

Kawasaki

Parket

KYB

Bosch Rexroth

SAI

Rotary Power

Dongguan Blince

Black Bruin

Major Types covered in the Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market report are:

Multiple Displacements

Single Displacement Major Applications covered in the Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market report are:

Mining Equipment

Pulp & Paper Equipment

Off-Highway Equipment

Other Scope of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market:

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is widely used in Mining Equipment, Pulp & Paper Equipment, Off-Highway Equipment and Other industry. The most proportion of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is Off-Highway Equipment, with 30% market share in 2015.

With the development of technology, the global average price of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 63 USD/KW in 2011 to 59 USD/KW in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Market competition is relatively intense. Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, SAI, Rotary Power, Dongguan Blince, Black Bruin and etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.