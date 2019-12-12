 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Radiant Ceiling Panels Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Radiant Ceiling Panels

GlobalRadiant Ceiling Panels Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Radiant Ceiling Panels market size.

About Radiant Ceiling Panels:

This report studies the Radiant Ceiling Panels market. Radiant ceiling panel systems can be used during a building retrofit process while earning points toward LEED certification. Radiant ceiling panels offer temperature gradients so low between ceiling and floor, less than one degree of difference. The heated ceiling panels are heated in one of three ways: water pipes, electric or air flows embedded in the panel. Of these three, electric circuits and water pipes are the most used solution.

Top Key Players of Radiant Ceiling Panels Market:

  • Zehnder Group
  • MESSANA
  • SPC
  • Frenger
  • Marley Engineered Products
  • Uponor
  • Indeeco
  • Rehau
  • Rossato Group
  • SSHC
  • ATH
  • Sabiana
  • Aero Tech Manufacturing
  • Twa Panel Systems
  • Merriott

    Major Types covered in the Radiant Ceiling Panels Market report are:

  • Water Heating
  • Electric Heating

    Major Applications covered in the Radiant Ceiling Panels Market report are:

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Industrial Building

    Scope of Radiant Ceiling Panels Market:

  • Radiant Ceiling Panels industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world radiant ceiling panels industry. The main market players are Zehnder Group, Messana, SPC, Frenger and Marley Engineered Products. The sales of radiant ceiling panels will increase to 5308 K Sq.m in 2018 from 4819 K Sq.m in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.95%.
  • In consumption market, Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 80.04% of the global consumption volume in total.
  • Radiant ceiling panels has two types, which include water heating and electric heating. And each type has application industries relatively. With benefits of heating method, the radiant ceiling panels would develop rapidly. So, radiant ceiling panels have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good property radiant ceiling panels through improving technology.
  • The worldwide market for Radiant Ceiling Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 990 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Radiant Ceiling Panels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Radiant Ceiling Panels product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radiant Ceiling Panels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radiant Ceiling Panels in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Radiant Ceiling Panels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Radiant Ceiling Panels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Radiant Ceiling Panels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radiant Ceiling Panels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Report pages: 139

    1 Radiant Ceiling Panels Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Radiant Ceiling Panels by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Radiant Ceiling Panels Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Radiant Ceiling Panels Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Radiant Ceiling Panels Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Radiant Ceiling Panels Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Radiant Ceiling Panels Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

