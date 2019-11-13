Radiation Curable Coatings Market Trends and Global Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Radiation curable coatings are the polymer coatings, which are cured (cross-linking) when exposed to a radiation of ultra violet light (UV) or electron beam (EB)..

Radiation Curable Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

DSM

Cytec

DIC

Akzo Nobel

Alpha Coating Technologies

Arkema

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

Berger Paints

Cardinal

CMP

DuPont

Dymax

Hempel

Henkel

IGP Pulvertechnik

Kansai Altan

Protech Powder Coatings

Red Spot

Sherwin Williams

Sika

Yips Chemical and many more. Radiation Curable Coatings Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Radiation Curable Coatings Market can be Split into:

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Additives. By Applications, the Radiation Curable Coatings Market can be Split into:

Paper & film coatings

Printing inks

Wood

Plastics